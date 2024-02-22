WEST END TAVERN
Take Out
Need Utensils or Condiments?
Cocktails & Bottles
- F'n Marg$14.00
corazón+west end tavern single barrel aged tequila, gran gala, agave, lime juice, lemon, orange
- Argento Malbec Glass$13.00
rich, superbly balanced with copious yet supple tannins, flavors of wild berries, plum, licorice and mocha, full-bodied and a long, graceful finish with tones of intense fruit, dried herbs and cedar inside firm structure.
- GLS Chateau Souverain Cabernet Sauvignon$14.00
- Annabella Chardonnay Glass$13.00
generously perfumed with orange blossom, meyer lemon, guava, and a hint of cream soda. ample flavors of mandarin oranges, lemon curd, toasted marshmallow and a hint of brown sugar, with a well-balanced acidity and a lengthy finish.
- Banfi Lerime Pinot Grigio Glass$12.00
pale straw yellow, hints of pear and white flowers. well balanced with an unusually lively acidity.
- La Petite Rosé Glass$13.00
tart red currant, strawberry, light spice on a slick, shorter palate, and a mandarin twist.
- Chandon Brut$19.00
- Bisol Jeio Prosecco$15.00
- Schlumberger Sparkling Rosé$13.00
- Pineapple Express$13.00
west end tavern corazón, pineapple, lime, triple sec, agave
- Alpine Sour$14.00
fireside bourbon, lemon juice, agave, breckenridge bitters, ginger liqueur
- Colorado "Cannonball"$11.00
dickel 15 year, coconut rum, pineapple, lime, grenadine, ango
- Bramble-on$16.00
dickel 15 year, lemon, blackberry, rosemary, basil
- Lemon-Basil Bourbon Smash$11.00
old forester, lemon, basil, simple syrup
- Paloma$13.00
west end tavern corazón (or dickel 15 year), juice, lime, agave, aperol
- Jalisco$16.00
west end tavern reserve corazón reposado, simple syrup, orange bitters
Crowlers
- 4 Noses Pump Action Crowler$14.00
- Avery White Rascal Crowler$14.00
- Bootstrap Medal AF Crowler$14.00
- Comrade Red Alert Crowler$14.00
- DuClaw Sweet Baby Jesus Crowler$14.00
- Elevation Lil Mo' Crowler$14.00
- Knotted Root Sleepy Alligator Crowler$14.00
- Left Hand Milk Stout Crowler$17.00
longmont, co 6% abv nitro milk stout
- Oakshire Amber Crowler$14.00
- Post Howdy Crowler$15.00
lafayette co 4.5% abv dry hopped pilsner
- Russian River Blind Pig Crowler$14.00
- Ska Raspberry Blonde Crowler$14.00
- Upslope Japanese Rice Lager Crowler$14.00
- Urban Roots 10° Crowler$14.00
- Victory Golden Monkey Crowler$14.00
- Weldwerks Juicy Bits$14.00
- Westfax Tears of Our Enemies$14.00
Starters
- Burnt Ends$14.00
kansas city style. get ‘em while they last
- Chicken Wings$15.00
served with celery, carrots, blue cheese dressing buffalo style • parmesan, herb & garlic rub • sticky & sweet barbecue • dirty (a.k.a spicy honey & jalapeño)
- Bucket of Wings$17.00+
50 wings. Choice of buffalo sauce or spicy honey
- Cornbread Skillet$9.00
jalapeño & cheddar with honey butter
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$11.00
citrus honey mustard dressing
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$17.00
poached gulf shrimp, horseradish cocktail sauce, lemon
- Frings!$13.00
1/2 beer battered onion rings, 1/2 crispy tavern fries, spiced curry aioli
- House Fried Potato Chips$12.00
parmesan, cracked black pepper, sour cream & onion dip
- Smoked Jalapeno Cheese Dip$15.00
aged white cheddar, poblano, hot cerry peppers, green onion, carrot, celery, crispy flat bread
Soup & Salads
- Tavern House Salad$10.00
mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, sunflower seeds, apple cider vinaigrette
- Cowboy Kale Salad$14.00
chopped kale, corn & white bean salad, crumbled goat cheese, agave lime vinaigrette, crispy corn nuts
- French Onion Soup$9.00
toasted garlic crouton, melted aged gruyere & provolone cheese
- Smoked Tomato Soup$8.00
olive oil, feta crumble, urfa chili
- Colorado Cobb$16.00
tavern smoked turkey, romaine, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, red onion, blue cheese, smoked tomato ranch
Handhelds
- BBQ Pork Sandwich$18.00
crunchy kale slaw, carolina gold bbq sauce, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun
- Smoked Brisket Sandwich$18.50
smoked garlic mayo, red onion, housemade pickles, kc bbq sauce, buttered sourdough toast
- Blackened Mahi Sandwich$19.00
blackened spiced mahi, crunchy kale slaw, tomato, avocado, smoked jalapeño tartar sauce, buttered brioche bun
- The Royal Veg$17.00
fried portobello, smoked garlic mayo, crunchy kale slaw, hot cherry peppers, mixed greens, buttered brioche bun
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
smoked garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun
- Buffalo Style Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
ranch, shredded lettuce, house-made pickles, blue cheese, buttered brioche bun
- Sticky Bird Chicken Sandwich$18.00
spiced honey, green apple, crunchy kale slaw, buttered brioche bun, served with seasoned fries or sub a side for an additional charge
- Tavern Burger$16.00
6oz niman ranch beef patty, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, smoked garlic mayo, toasted brioche bun
- BBQ Bacon Burger$18.00
sharp cheddar, kc bbq, fried onion rings, toasted brioche bun
- Patty Melt$17.00
2 house ground brisket patties,swiss, caramelized onion, kick it up sauce, buttered texas toast
- Smoked Turkey Club$16.00
bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onion, herb mayo, house-made pickles, toasted ciabatta roll
Tavern Classics
- Fish & Chips$20.00
beer battered fried cod, crunchy kale slaw, jalapeño tartar sauce, fries
- Shepherd's Pie$21.00
ground colorado lamb ragout, houseground beef brisket, carrots, onions, celery, whipped yukon potatoes, green onions
- Smoked Brisket & Pulled Pork Combo$27.00
sliced brisket, bbq pulled pork, campfire beans, crunchy kale slaw, toast, house made pickles
Sides
- Mac & Cheese$7.00
served with bread crumbs
- Crunchy Kale Slaw$7.00
light, and vinegary, with a bit of fennel. So good.
- Fries$7.00
- Campfire Beans$7.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- Half Order Onion Rings$7.00
- Small Tavern House Salad$6.00
- Sd Ranch$0.50
our house made smoked tomato ranch dressing
- Sd Blue Cheese$0.50
our house made creamy blue cheese dressing
- Sd KC$0.50
our house made kansas city style bbq sauce
- Sd Carolina$0.50
our house made mustard style carolina bbq sauce
- Sd Bama$0.50
our house made alabama white style bbq sauce
Kids
Dessert
- Skillet Cookie$10.00
giant chocolate chunk cookie, caramel butter pecan ice cream, chocolate drizzle
- Hot Fudge Brownie$11.00
house-made brownie, hot fudge, vanilla ice cream
- Sticky Toffee Bread Pudding$12.00Out of stock
brioche, salted caramel bourbon sauce, vanilla bean ice cream, toasted pecans, lace cookie
Party Q TO-GO
- 1 lb of PRIME Beef Brisket$34.00
rocky mountain prime beef, juicy, just the right level of fatty, and smoked to perfection
- 1 lb Burnt Ends$34.00
Top selling, crispy and delicious kansas city style meat nuggets!
- 1 lb of Pulled Pork$22.00
slow smoked bone-in heritage pork shoulder, tender, savory and incredible.
- 1 lb Hot Links (1/4 lb each)$22.00
Our own house recipe, 'just-right' level of spice, made with top grade pork bathed in with Howdy Western Pilsner.
- 50 Wings$85.00
**Please order 48 hours in advance or call for availability**
- Mac n Cheese$14.00+
Quart (4-6ppl) or Half Pan (10-15ppl) - rich cheese sauce, buttery breadcrumbs
- Cabbage Slaw$10.00+
Quart (4-6ppl) or Half Pan (10-15ppl) - with apple cider vinaigrette
- Brisket Campfire Beans$12.00+
Quart (4-6ppl) or Half Pan (10-15ppl) - red beans, tomato, herbs, brisket
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$14.00+
citrus honey mustard dressing
- Green Salad (feeds 5-8)$25.00
mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, sunflower seeds, apple cider vinaigrette
- Texas Toast 1 doz$15.00
- Brioche Buns 1 doz$20.00
- Gluten-free Buns 1 doz$24.00
- GF Double Chocolate Caramel Brownies 1 doz$30.00
- House BBQ Sauce pint$4.00
- Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce pint$4.00
- Alabama White Sauce pint$4.00