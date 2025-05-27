WEST END TAVERN
Starters
Burnt Ends
kansas city style. get ‘em while they last$14.00
Chicken Wings
served with celery, carrots, blue cheese dressing buffalo style • parmesan, herb & garlic rub • sticky & sweet barbecue • dirty (a.k.a spicy honey & jalapeño)$15.00
Bucket of Wings
50 wings. Choice of buffalo sauce or spicy honey$17.00
Cornbread Skillet
jalapeño & cheddar with honey butter$9.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
citrus honey mustard dressing$11.00
Spinach & Smoked Artichoke Dip
house made chips, crudite$12.00
Fried Pickle Spears
kick it up sauce$9.00
Grilled Korean BBQ Beef Skewer
ginger-scallion slaw, gochujang BBQ, toasted sesame seeds, jalapeño$14.00
Soup & Salads
Cowboy Kale Salad
chopped kale, corn & white bean salad, crumbled goat cheese, agave lime vinaigrette, crispy corn nuts$14.00
French Onion Soup
toasted garlic crouton, melted aged gruyere & provolone cheese$9.00
Smoked Tomato Soup
olive oil, feta crumble, urfa chili$8.00
Colorado Cobb
tavern smoked turkey, romaine, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, red onion, blue cheese, smoked tomato ranch$16.00
The Grilled Steak Wedge
iceberg lettuce, bacon, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, grilled tenderloin steak skewer$18.00
Caesar Salad
romaine greens, shaved parmesan, herby croutons, OG garlic lemon dressing$12.00
Handhelds
BBQ Pork Sandwich
crunchy kale slaw, carolina gold bbq sauce, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun$18.00
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
smoked garlic mayo, red onion, housemade pickles, kc bbq sauce, buttered sourdough toast$19.00
Blackened Mahi Sandwich
blackened spiced mahi, crunchy kale slaw, tomato, avocado, smoked jalapeño tartar sauce, buttered brioche bun$19.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich
smoked garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun$18.00
Buffalo Style Fried Chicken Sandwich
ranch, shredded lettuce, house-made pickles, blue cheese, buttered brioche bun$18.00
The Sticky Chicken
spiced honey, green apple, crunchy kale slaw, buttered brioche bun, served with seasoned fries or sub a side for an additional charge$18.00
Tavern Burger
6oz niman ranch beef patty, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, smoked garlic mayo, toasted brioche bun$18.00
BBQ Bacon Burger
sharp cheddar, kc bbq, fried onion rings, toasted brioche bun$18.00
Patty Melt
2 house ground brisket patties,swiss, caramelized onion, kick it up sauce, buttered texas toast$17.00
Smoked Turkey Club
bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onion, herb mayo, house-made pickles, toasted ciabatta roll$16.00
The West End Philly$22.00
Tavern Classics
Fish & Chips
beer battered fried cod, crunchy kale slaw, jalapeño tartar sauce, fries$22.00
Shepherd's Pie
ground colorado lamb ragout, houseground beef brisket, carrots, onions, celery, whipped yukon potatoes, green onions$23.00
Smoked Brisket & Pulled Pork Combo
sliced brisket, bbq pulled pork, campfire beans, crunchy kale slaw, toast, house made pickles$27.00
Cider Braised Cabbage
roasted baby carrots, mashed potatoes, pickled mustard seeds, fresh herb salad$17.00
Grilled Bone-In Pork Chop
hawaiian rice salad, sauteed kale, pineapple BBQ glaze, scallion$29.00
Sides
Mac & Cheese
served with bread crumbs$7.00
Crunchy Kale Slaw
light, and vinegary, with a bit of fennel. So good.$7.00
Fries$7.00
Campfire Beans$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Onion Rings$7.00
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy$7.00
Tavern Side Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, sunflower seeds, apple cider vinaigrette$7.00
Sd Ranch
our house made smoked tomato ranch dressing$0.50
Sd Blue Cheese
our house made creamy blue cheese dressing$0.50
Sd KC
our house made kansas city style bbq sauce$0.50
Sd Carolina
our house made mustard style carolina bbq sauce$0.50
Kids
Dessert
Party Q TO-GO
BBQ Meal Kits
BBQ PartyQ For 2
brisket, pulled pork, ribs, smoked chicken, BBQ sauce, baked beans, slider buns, pickles, house slaw$54.00
BBQ PartyQ For 4
brisket, pulled pork, ribs, smoked chicken, BBQ sauce, baked beans, slider buns, pickles, house slaw$104.00
BBQ PartyQ For 6
brisket, pulled pork, ribs, smoked chicken, BBQ sauce, baked beans, slider buns, pickles, house slaw$155.00
50 Wings
**Please order 48 hours in advance or call for availability**$85.00
BBQ Drinks
Select Beer Crowler (25oz)
choice of Howdy Beer, El Corn, or White Rascal$12.00
Margarita Crowler
serves 4$24.00
Tavern Mule Crowler
serves 4$24.00
Old Fashioned Crowler
serves 4$24.00
Breckenridge Bourbon - Bottle$55.00
Breckenridge Gin - Bottle$26.00
Breckenridge Vodka - Bottle$26.00
Laws Ralphies Reserve Bourbon - Bottle$50.00
WET Single Barrel Corazon Reposado - Bottle$65.00
Avery Patrol Dog Ale - 6 pack$14.00
Upslope Seltzer - 6 pack$14.00
Party Q TO-GO Add-Ons
1 lb of Beef Brisket
rocky mountain prime beef, juicy, just the right level of fatty, and smoked to perfection$34.00
1 lb Burnt Ends
Top selling, crispy and delicious kansas city style meat nuggets!$34.00
1 lb of Pulled Pork
slow smoked bone-in heritage pork shoulder, tender, savory and incredible.$22.00
Mac n Cheese
Quart (4-6ppl) or Half Pan (10-15ppl) - rich cheese sauce, buttery breadcrumbs$14.00
Cabbage Slaw
Quart (4-6ppl) or Half Pan (10-15ppl) - with apple cider vinaigrette$10.00
Brisket Campfire Beans
Quart (4-6ppl) or Half Pan (10-15ppl) - red beans, tomato, herbs, brisket$12.00
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
citrus honey mustard dressing$14.00
Green Salad (feeds 5-8)
mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, sunflower seeds, apple cider vinaigrette$25.00
Texas Toast 1 doz$15.00
Brioche Buns 1 doz$20.00
Gluten-free Buns 1 doz$24.00
GF Double Chocolate Caramel Brownies 1 doz$30.00
House BBQ Sauce pint$4.00
Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce pint$4.00
