WEST END TAVERN
Take Out
Need Utensils or Condiments?
Cocktails & Bottles
- F'n Marg
corazón+west end tavern single barrel aged tequila, gran gala, agave, lime juice, lemon, orange$14.00
- Argento Malbec Glass
rich, superbly balanced with copious yet supple tannins, flavors of wild berries, plum, licorice and mocha, full-bodied and a long, graceful finish with tones of intense fruit, dried herbs and cedar inside firm structure.$13.00
- GLS Chateau Souverain Cabernet Sauvignon$14.00
- Annabella Chardonnay Glass
generously perfumed with orange blossom, meyer lemon, guava, and a hint of cream soda. ample flavors of mandarin oranges, lemon curd, toasted marshmallow and a hint of brown sugar, with a well-balanced acidity and a lengthy finish.$13.00
- Banfi Lerime Pinot Grigio Glass
pale straw yellow, hints of pear and white flowers. well balanced with an unusually lively acidity.$12.00
- La Petite Rosé Glass
tart red currant, strawberry, light spice on a slick, shorter palate, and a mandarin twist.$13.00
- Chandon Brut$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bisol Jeio Prosecco$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Schlumberger Sparkling Rosé$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pineapple Express
west end tavern corazón, pineapple, lime, triple sec, agave$13.00
- Alpine Sour
fireside bourbon, lemon juice, agave, breckenridge bitters, ginger liqueur$14.00
- Colorado "Cannonball"
dickel 15 year, coconut rum, pineapple, lime, grenadine, ango$11.00
- Bramble-on
dickel 15 year, lemon, blackberry, rosemary, basil$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon-Basil Bourbon Smash
old forester, lemon, basil, simple syrup$11.00
- Paloma
west end tavern corazón (or dickel 15 year), juice, lime, agave, aperol$13.00
- Jalisco
west end tavern reserve corazón reposado, simple syrup, orange bitters$16.00
Crowlers
- 4 Noses Pump Action Crowler$14.00
- Avery White Rascal Crowler$14.00
- Bootstrap Medal AF Crowler$14.00
- Comrade Red Alert Crowler$14.00
- DuClaw Sweet Baby Jesus Crowler$14.00
- Elevation Lil Mo' Crowler$14.00
- Knotted Root Sleepy Alligator Crowler$14.00
- Left Hand Milk Stout Crowler
longmont, co 6% abv nitro milk stout$17.00
- Oakshire Amber Crowler$14.00
- Post Howdy Crowler
lafayette co 4.5% abv dry hopped pilsner$15.00
- Russian River Blind Pig Crowler$14.00
- Ska Raspberry Blonde Crowler$14.00
- Upslope Japanese Rice Lager Crowler$14.00
- Urban Roots 10° Crowler$14.00
- Victory Golden Monkey Crowler$14.00
- Weldwerks Juicy Bits$14.00
- Westfax Tears of Our Enemies$14.00
Roadies TO GO
Starters
- Burnt Ends
kansas city style. get ‘em while they last$14.00
- Chicken Wings
served with celery, carrots, blue cheese dressing buffalo style • parmesan, herb & garlic rub • sticky & sweet barbecue • dirty (a.k.a spicy honey & jalapeño)$15.00
- Bucket of Wings
50 wings. Choice of buffalo sauce or spicy honey$17.00
- Cornbread Skillet
jalapeño & cheddar with honey butter$9.00
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts
citrus honey mustard dressing$11.00
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
poached gulf shrimp, horseradish cocktail sauce, lemon$17.00
- Frings!
1/2 beer battered onion rings, 1/2 crispy tavern fries, spiced curry aioli$13.00
- House Fried Potato Chips
parmesan, cracked black pepper, sour cream & onion dip$12.00
- Smoked Jalapeno Cheese Dip
aged white cheddar, poblano, hot cerry peppers, green onion, carrot, celery, crispy flat bread$15.00
Soup & Salads
- Tavern House Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, sunflower seeds, apple cider vinaigrette$10.00
- Cowboy Kale Salad
chopped kale, corn & white bean salad, crumbled goat cheese, agave lime vinaigrette, crispy corn nuts$14.00
- French Onion Soup
toasted garlic crouton, melted aged gruyere & provolone cheese$9.00
- Smoked Tomato Soup
olive oil, feta crumble, urfa chili$8.00
- Colorado Cobb
tavern smoked turkey, romaine, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, red onion, blue cheese, smoked tomato ranch$16.00
Handhelds
- BBQ Pork Sandwich
crunchy kale slaw, carolina gold bbq sauce, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun$18.00
- Smoked Brisket Sandwich
smoked garlic mayo, red onion, housemade pickles, kc bbq sauce, buttered sourdough toast$18.50
- Blackened Mahi Sandwich
blackened spiced mahi, crunchy kale slaw, tomato, avocado, smoked jalapeño tartar sauce, buttered brioche bun$19.00
- The Royal Veg
fried portobello, smoked garlic mayo, crunchy kale slaw, hot cherry peppers, mixed greens, buttered brioche bun$20.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
smoked garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun$18.00
- Buffalo Style Fried Chicken Sandwich
ranch, shredded lettuce, house-made pickles, blue cheese, buttered brioche bun$18.00
- Sticky Bird Chicken Sandwich
spiced honey, green apple, crunchy kale slaw, buttered brioche bun, served with seasoned fries or sub a side for an additional charge$18.00
- Tavern Burger
6oz niman ranch beef patty, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, smoked garlic mayo, toasted brioche bun$18.00
- BBQ Bacon Burger
sharp cheddar, kc bbq, fried onion rings, toasted brioche bun$18.00
- Patty Melt
2 house ground brisket patties,swiss, caramelized onion, kick it up sauce, buttered texas toast$17.00
- Smoked Turkey Club
bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onion, herb mayo, house-made pickles, toasted ciabatta roll$16.00
Tavern Classics
- Fish & Chips
beer battered fried cod, crunchy kale slaw, jalapeño tartar sauce, fries$20.00
- Shepherd's Pie
ground colorado lamb ragout, houseground beef brisket, carrots, onions, celery, whipped yukon potatoes, green onions$21.00
- Smoked Brisket & Pulled Pork Combo
sliced brisket, bbq pulled pork, campfire beans, crunchy kale slaw, toast, house made pickles$27.00
Sides
- Mac & Cheese
served with bread crumbs$7.00
- Crunchy Kale Slaw
light, and vinegary, with a bit of fennel. So good.$7.00
- Fries$7.00
- Campfire Beans$7.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- Half Order Onion Rings$7.00
- Small Tavern House Salad$6.00
- Sd Ranch
our house made smoked tomato ranch dressing$0.50
- Sd Blue Cheese
our house made creamy blue cheese dressing$0.50
- Sd KC
our house made kansas city style bbq sauce$0.50
- Sd Carolina
our house made mustard style carolina bbq sauce$0.50
Kids
Dessert
Party Q TO-GO
- 1 lb of Beef Brisket
rocky mountain prime beef, juicy, just the right level of fatty, and smoked to perfection$34.00
- 1 lb Burnt Ends
Top selling, crispy and delicious kansas city style meat nuggets!$34.00
- 1 lb of Pulled Pork
slow smoked bone-in heritage pork shoulder, tender, savory and incredible.$22.00
- 1 lb Hot Links (1/4 lb each)
Our own house recipe, 'just-right' level of spice, made with top grade pork bathed in with Howdy Western Pilsner.$22.00
- 50 Wings
**Please order 48 hours in advance or call for availability**$85.00
- Mac n Cheese
Quart (4-6ppl) or Half Pan (10-15ppl) - rich cheese sauce, buttery breadcrumbs$14.00
- Cabbage Slaw
Quart (4-6ppl) or Half Pan (10-15ppl) - with apple cider vinaigrette$10.00
- Brisket Campfire Beans
Quart (4-6ppl) or Half Pan (10-15ppl) - red beans, tomato, herbs, brisket$12.00
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts
citrus honey mustard dressing$14.00
- Green Salad (feeds 5-8)
mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, sunflower seeds, apple cider vinaigrette$25.00
- Texas Toast 1 doz$15.00
- Brioche Buns 1 doz$20.00
- Gluten-free Buns 1 doz$24.00
- GF Double Chocolate Caramel Brownies 1 doz$30.00
- House BBQ Sauce pint$4.00
- Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce pint$4.00