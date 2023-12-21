WEST END TAVERN
Popular Items
- Mac & Cheese$7.00
served with bread crumbs
- The Royal Veg$16.00
fried portobello, smoky mayo, kale-cabbage slaw, cherry peppers, arugula, buttered brioche bun
- Chicken Wings$14.00
served with celery, carrots, blue cheese dressing buffalo style • parmesan, herb & garlic rub • sticky & sweet barbecue • dirty (a.k.a spicy honey & jalapeño)
Need Utensils or Condiments?
Cocktails & Bottles
- Mountain Manhattan$15.00
- Galactic Lemonade$13.00
- Old Buffalo$16.00
- F'n Marg$14.00
corazón+west end tavern single barrel aged tequila, gran gala, agave, lime juice, lemon, orange
- Argento Malbec Glass$13.00
rich, superbly balanced with copious yet supple tannins, flavors of wild berries, plum, licorice and mocha, full-bodied and a long, graceful finish with tones of intense fruit, dried herbs and cedar inside firm structure.
- Louis M. Martini Cabernet Sauvignon Glass$15.00
walnut, berry, chocolate and spice on the nose, and flavors of jammy blackberry, cherry, dark chocolate and graham cracker. medium-to full-bodied with chewy tannins and a rich finish.
- Annabella Chardonnay Glass$13.00
generously perfumed with orange blossom, meyer lemon, guava, and a hint of cream soda. ample flavors of mandarin oranges, lemon curd, toasted marshmallow and a hint of brown sugar, with a well-balanced acidity and a lengthy finish.
- Banfi Lerime Pinot Grigio Glass$12.00
pale straw yellow, hints of pear and white flowers. well balanced with an unusually lively acidity.
- La Petite Rosé Glass$13.00
tart red currant, strawberry, light spice on a slick, shorter palate, and a mandarin twist.
- Chandon Brut$19.00
- Bisol Jeio Prosecco$15.00
- Schlumberger Sparkling Rosé$13.00
Crowlers
- Post Howdy Crowler$15.00
lafayette co 4.5% abv dry hopped pilsner
- Upslope Craft Lager Crowler$15.00
boulder, co 4.8% abv lager
- Breckenridge Avalanche Crowler$15.00
breckenridge, co· 5% abv amber
- Bootstrap Insane Rush Crowler$17.00
longmont, co 7.6% abv american ipa
- Left Hand Milk Stout Crowler$17.00
longmont, co 6% abv nitro milk stout
Starters & Salads
- Tavern House Salad$10.00
mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, sunflower seeds, apple cider vinaigrette
- Iceberg Wedge$12.00
honey-cured bacon, cherry tomatoes, chives, blue cheese crumbles, smoked tomato ranch
- Cornbread Skillet$9.00
jalapeño & cheddar with honey butter
- Burnt Ends$14.00
kansas city style. get ‘em while they last
- Corn Ribs$9.00
fried corn ribs, parmesan-garlic rub, alabama white sauce
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$11.00
citrus honey mustard dressing
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$15.00
parmesan herb blend, red pepper jam, lavosh cracker
- Chicken Wings$14.00
served with celery, carrots, blue cheese dressing buffalo style • parmesan, herb & garlic rub • sticky & sweet barbecue • dirty (a.k.a spicy honey & jalapeño)
- Bucket of Wings$55.00+
served with celery, carrots, blue cheese dressing buffalo style • parmesan, herb & garlic rub • sticky & sweet barbecue • dirty (a.k.a spicy honey & jalapeño)
- Cowboy Caviar Salad$14.00
- Loaded Cornbread with Pulled Pork$16.00
- Loaded Cornbread with Burnt Ends$17.00
- Loaded Cornbread with Cowboy Caviar$14.00
- Roasted Beet Salad$13.00
frisee, orange, toasted pistachio, feta cheese, sherry dressing
From The Smoker
Tavern Favorites
- Pork Sandwich$17.75
crunchy kale-cabbage slaw, carolina gold barbecue sauce, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun, served with seasoned fries or sub a side for an additional charge
- Brisket Sandwich$18.50
smoky mayo, red onion, house-made pickles, kc barbecue sauce, buttered sourdough toast, served with seasoned fries or sub a side for an additional charge
- Blackened Mahi Sandwich$18.75
blackened spiced mahi, crunchy kale-cabbage slaw, tomato, avocado, jalapeño tartar sauce, buttered brioche bun, served with seasoned fries or sub a side for an additional charge
- The Royal Veg$16.00
fried portobello, smoky mayo, kale-cabbage slaw, cherry peppers, arugula, buttered brioche bun
- Fish & Chips$20.00
howdy battered fried cod, crunchy kale-cabbage slaw, seasoned fries
- Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.50
smoky mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun, served with seasoned fries or sub a side for an additional charge
- Buffalo Style Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.50
ranch, lettuce, house-made pickles, blue cheese buttered brioche bun, served with seasoned fries or sub a side for an additional charge
- Sticky Bird Chicken Sandwich$17.50
spicy honey, green apple, crunchy kale-cabbage slaw, buttered brioche bun, served with seasoned fries or sub a side for an additional charge
Burgers
- Tavern Burger$16.00
100% Angus from Niman Ranch - hormone-free, vegetarian-fed, humanely raised, American beef - topped with smoky mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato, and house-made pickles on a buttered brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$17.50
100% Angus from Niman Ranch - hormone-free, vegetarian-fed, humanely raised, American beef - topped with mushrooms, swiss cheese, smoky mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato, and house-made pickles on a buttered brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries.
- BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger$17.50
100% Angus from Niman Ranch - hormone-free, vegetarian-fed, humanely raised, American beef - topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, smoky mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato, and house-made pickles on a buttered brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries.
- Charred Jalapeno & Pepperjack$17.50
100% Angus from Niman Ranch - hormone-free, vegetarian-fed, humanely raised, American beef - topped with charred jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, smoky mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato, and house-made pickles on a buttered brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries.
Butcher Boards
- Butcher Board For 2$60.00
sliced brisket, st. louis ribs, pulled pork, west end hot links, campfire beans & crunchy kale-cabbage slaw, house-made pickles, Texas toast
- Butcher Board For 4$120.00
sliced brisket, st. louis ribs, pulled pork, west end hot links, campfire beans & crunchy kale-cabbage slaw, house-made pickles, Texas toast
- Butcher Board For 6$175.00
sliced brisket, st. louis ribs, pulled pork, west end hot links, campfire beans & crunchy kale-cabbage slaw, house-made pickles, Texas toast
Sides
- Mac & Cheese$7.00
served with bread crumbs
- Crunchy Kale-Cabbage Slaw$5.00
light, and vinegary, with a bit of fennel. So good.
- Seasoned Fries$6.00
- Campfire Beans$6.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- Small Tavern House Salad$6.00
- Sd Ranch$0.50
our house made smoked tomato ranch dressing
- Sd Blue Cheese$0.50
our house made creamy blue cheese dressing
- Sd KC$0.50
our house made kansas city style bbq sauce
- Sd Carolina$0.50
our house made mustard style carolina bbq sauce
- Sd Bama$0.50
our house made alabama white style bbq sauce
Kids
Dessert
Party Q TO-GO
- 1 lb of PRIME Beef Brisket$34.00
rocky mountain prime beef, juicy, just the right level of fatty, and smoked to perfection
- 1 lb Burnt Ends$34.00
Top selling, crispy and delicious kansas city style meat nuggets!
- 1 lb of Pulled Pork$22.00
slow smoked bone-in heritage pork shoulder, tender, savory and incredible.
- 1 lb Hot Links (1/4 lb each)$22.00
Our own house recipe, 'just-right' level of spice, made with top grade pork bathed in with Howdy Western Pilsner.
- St Louis Style Pork Ribs$26.00+
brown sugar rubbed pork ribs
- 50 Wings$140.00
**Please order 48 hours in advance or call for availability**
- Mac n Cheese$14.00+
Quart (4-6ppl) or Half Pan (10-15ppl) - rich cheese sauce, buttery breadcrumbs
- Cabbage Slaw$10.00+
Quart (4-6ppl) or Half Pan (10-15ppl) - with apple cider vinaigrette
- Brisket Campfire Beans$12.00+
Quart (4-6ppl) or Half Pan (10-15ppl) - red beans, tomato, herbs, brisket
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$14.00+
citrus honey mustard dressing
- Green Salad (feeds 5-8)$25.00
mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, sunflower seeds, apple cider vinaigrette
- Texas Toast 1 doz$15.00
- Brioche Buns 1 doz$20.00
- Gluten-free Buns 1 doz$24.00
- GF Double Chocolate Caramel Brownies 1 doz$30.00
- House BBQ Sauce pint$4.00
- Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce pint$4.00
- Alabama White Sauce pint$4.00
